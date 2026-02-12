Air India Plane Crash: Investigation Still Underway, Says AAIB Amid Italian Report Citing 'Human Intervention'

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday rejected speculative media reports about the Air India-171 Ahmedabad plane crash and said that the investigation is still ongoing.



The clarification came amid an Italian daily claiming that ‘human intervention was almost certainly intentional'.



On Wednesday, Italian daily Corriere della Sera, citing two Western sources familiar with the development, reported that investigators are preparing to write in their final report that the accident was not due to technical defect, but human intervention was 'almost certainly' intentional.



"The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) categorically clarifies that reports suggesting that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 accident has been finalised are incorrect and speculative," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

ALSO READ: AI171 Plane Crash: Air India Starts Process For Final Compensation

In a statement, the ministry stated that the investigation is still in progress. "No final conclusions have been reached."

It added that aircraft accident investigations are technical, evidence-based processes aimed at determining root causes and enhancing safety.

"The Preliminary Report released earlier provided factual information available at that stage. The Final Investigation Report, containing conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the investigation in line with established international norms," it added.

ALSO READ: Air India May Turn Profitable Only In Next 3-4 Years Under Revised Plan

The AAIB also urged restraint and avoid premature speculation.

"Unverified reporting causes unnecessary public anxiety and undermines the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation. The AAIB remains fully committed to transparency, procedural integrity and the highest standards of aviation safety."

On June 12, 2025, soon after take off from Ahmedabad, Air India's London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed. 260, including passengers and crew died in it.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group-owned airline has started the process to provide final compensation to the families of victims.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.