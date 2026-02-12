HAL Bags Rs 2,312-Crore Contract From Defence Ministry For Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd received on Thursday an order worth Rs 2,312 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement or acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft.

The MoD's contract with HAL's transport aircraft division in Kanpur also includes acquisition of operational role equipment for the Indian Coast Guard under Buy (Indian) category.

The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. The programme aims to generate significant direct and indirect employment by strengthening the HAL's production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs and ancillary industries.

It will also create sustained opportunities in maintenance, repair and overhaul, and life cycle technical support. The contract reinforces the government's commitment to a self-reliant India Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering India's maritime security architecture.

HAL issued a clarification last Thursday, stating that five Tejas Mk‑1A fighter aircraft are fully prepared for handover to the Indian Air Force, with nine additional jets already built and flight‑tested.

The company's statement came in response to a media report suggesting that deliveries could miss yet another deadline and may slip beyond May, raising fresh concerns about the programme's schedule. HAL countered the speculation by reaffirming that the aircraft meet contracted capabilities and will be delivered once the remaining engines from GE arrive.

In September last year, the defence PSU had won an order worth Rs 62,370 crore from MoD for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, along with associated equipment, for Indian Air Force.

HAL Q3FY26 Earnings Highlights

Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 7,699 crore vs Rs 6,957 crore

Ebitda up 11.2% at Rs 1,871 crore vs Rs 1,683 crore

Ebitda margin at 24.3% vs 24.2%

Net profit up 29.6% at Rs 1,867 crore vs Rs 1,440 crore

HAL Share Price

HAL's stock ended 0.63% higher at Rs 4158.90 apiece on the NSE. This compares to 0.57% decline in the Nifty index on Thursday.

ALSO READ: AMCA Program Restructuring: 'No Official Communication,' HAL Clarifies Amid Major Share Selloff

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.