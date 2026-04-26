Trump Halts US Envoys' Islamabad Visit, Says Iran Must 'Call' For Talks

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned visit by American envoys to Pakistan for talks linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, saying the trip would be a “waste of time” if Tehran was serious about negotiations, BBC reported.

The decision came soon after Iran's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed Islamabad following discussions with Pakistani officials.

Trump said special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner would be “wasting too much time,” asserting that “if they want to talk, all they have to do is call.”

Earlier, Araghchi stated that Iran had conveyed its position on ending the conflict through mediators but remained uncertain about Washington's seriousness. “Yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy,” he said after the Islamabad talks.

Efforts to revive negotiations have slowed despite Trump extending a ceasefire beyond its April 22 deadline to allow further engagement.

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Tensions continue to centre on the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme, with the US increasing its naval presence in the region.

While the White House earlier indicated that Iran “wants to talk,” Tehran denied any plans for direct engagement with Washington.

Responding to questions on whether the cancellation signals a return to conflict, Trump said: “No, it doesn't mean that. We haven't thought about it yet.”

He also claimed there was “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran's leadership.

Pakistan has played a mediating role in recent weeks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister as a “warm, cordial exchange” on regional developments.

The US and its ally Israel have cited concerns over Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions as a key factor behind the ongoing confrontation, accusations Tehran continues to deny, insisting its programme is for peaceful purposes.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the incident,Trump said individuals who make the “biggest impact” are more likely to be targeted by assassins, hours after he was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner following a shooting near the venue.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said he has studied past assassination attempts and believes influential leaders face higher risks. “When you're impactful, they go after you. When you're not impactful, they leave you alone,” he said.

Citing incidents in Butler and Palm Beach along with the latest episode in Washington, Trump suggested a pattern of targeting prominent figures.

He added, “I've studied assassinations… the people that make the biggest impact are the ones they go after.”

The shooting near the Washington Hilton led to the evacuation of Melania Trump, JD Vance and other officials.

Authorities said a suspect has been identified and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, violence persists in the region. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least four people, with Israel saying the action was in response to rocket fire from Hezbollah.

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