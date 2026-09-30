'Strong Indications’ Iran Involved In RAF Fairford Incident, Says UK PM Andy Burnham

The UK government believes Iran may have played a role in an incident linked to RAF Fairford, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, adding a new international dimension to the police investigation that led to five arrests.

Burnham told the BBC that there were “strong indications” of Iranian involvement in the events over the weekend. He did not disclose what those indications were.

Iran has rejected the allegation, with its embassy in London condemning what it called unfounded speculation connecting Tehran to the incident.

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The five suspects are UK nationals aged between 23 and 25. Police arrested them in the early hours of Sunday after reports of three suspicious vehicles in Whelford, a village immediately east of RAF Fairford.

Four of the men are from Westminster, while the fifth lives in Camden.

Authorities have completed searches of the suspects' homes. Police also searched the vehicles and found a quantity of petrol, but no explosive devices.

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Burnham Defends Bail Decision

The suspects were released on bail as part of what police described as an investigative decision based on experience and strategy. US President Donald Trump has questioned that decision, saying he would not have allowed the men to be released.

Burnham defended the approach, saying the suspects are under the “strictest possible bail conditions”. He said UK autho⁠rities have the situation under close control a⁠nd expressed confidence in the security services handling the investigation.

One of the arrested men had also contacted emergency services by calling 999 himself before the arrests.

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US Points To Foreign Actor

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately said the Fairford incident “clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor”. Speaking to Fox News, Rubio referred to threats Iran has made against American interests around the world.

Burnham said British officials had remained in contact with their US counterparts and that cooperation would continue as investigators examine the case.

RAF Fairford has served as a forward operating site for the US Air Force for decades. In recent months, American bombers have used the base for operations in the Middle East after Britain approved a US request to use the facility for defensive strikes on Iran.

Iran had earlier warned that any base used for attacks against Iranian territory could become a legitimate target.

Burnham said the government would provide further information later, while stressing that the case remains an ongoing and complex police investigation.

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