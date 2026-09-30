Textiles Ministry Extends RoSCTL Scheme Till Dec 31 For Apparel And Made-Ups Exports

The Ministry of Textiles has extended the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme for exports of apparel, garments and made-ups by another three months up to December 31, 2026.

In a statement, the ministry said the scheme has been extended further by three months "from 1 October to 31 December 2026, at the existing rates and under the prevailing guidelines".

Operational since 7 March 2019, the Scheme provides remission of eligible embedded State and Central taxes and levies that are not refunded through other mechanisms.

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"The extension will ensure policy continuity and predictability for exporters, while sustaining the competitiveness of India's labour-intensive and value-added apparel and made-ups sector in an increasingly competitive global trading environment," an official statement said.

During 2025-26, the Scheme benefited more than 15,400 exporters across over 444 districts, with the beneficiary base comprising predominantly MSMEs.

Its wide geographical reach underscores the Scheme's role in supporting a dispersed manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the participation of small and medium exporters in global markets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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