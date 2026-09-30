Govt Grants Security Clearance To New Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam

Tewolde Gebremariam will formally take charge as Managing Director and CEO of Tata-owned airline Air India following government's security clearance, sources told NDTV Profit on Friday, September 30.

Air India's sources have also confirmed the development. Last month, the airline appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Managing Director and CEO, marking a leadership transition as the Tata Group-owned airline moves from its turnaround phase to an ambitious growth and expansion strategy.

The appointment was announced by Air India's Board of Directors on August 5 following a global search for a head who is capable of leading the airline through its next stage of transformation.

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Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson, who announced his decision to step down in April, 2026.

In an address to employees at a town hall recently, Gebremariam said Air India has made major progress after returning to the Tata Group but continues to function in a challenging environment driven by geopolitical developments, airspace concerns, higher fuel prices and uncertainty across major international markets. “Reliability is key” was among the significant themes discussed by him, with the airline aiming to improve consistency across areas that directly affect passengers and day-to-day operations.

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Gebremariam further highlighted that safety would remain Air India's topmost priority and the guiding principle for its operations. He emphasised on the importance of improving operational reliability and minimising disruptions, with the airline needing to ensure that its service recovery processes match global standards.

Air India head's focus on safety and reliability comes as Air India works to strengthen its operational processes following a challenging period for the airline. The airline has underwent a significant transformation after the Tata Group took control of the airline in 2022. This process included new aircraft orders, fleet and cabin upgrades, technology investments, aling with the integration of Vistara.

When announcing Gebremariam's appointment, Air India said that the new CEO brings experience in operational excellence, safety, international network expansion, hub operations and sustained profitability from his tenure at Ethiopian Airlines. With his appointment, the immediate focus for the airline is expected to be improving reliability, strengthening safety processes, controlling costs and moving closer to sustainable profitability amid a volatile global aviation environment.

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