Accelevation IPO: AI Infrastructure Firm Valued At $3.9 Billion As Shares Fall On Nasdaq Debut

Accelevation Holdings Corp. made its market debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ACCV”, opening 2.5% below its IPO price. The stock began trading at $17.55 per share, compared with its offer price of $18, valuing the data centre infrastructure company at roughly $3.92 billion.

Accelevation provides power distribution, cooling, structural systems and installation services for data centres.

ALSO READ | Technopaints And Chemicals Files DRHP For Rs 500 Crore IPO; Plans To Fund New Plant, Working Capital

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company and selling shareholders raised $540 million in a US initial public offering after selling about 30 million shares at $18 apiece, below the marketed range of $20 to $24, Reuters reported.

The debut comes as the US IPO market heads into the fall amid heightened volatility and cautious investor sentiment. The uncertainty has weighed on the listing market, with some companies delaying their IPO plans.

The listing also comes amid continued investor interest in companies linked to artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure, although market conditions remain more cautious than during periods of strong IPO activity.

Accelevation was founded in 2017 by Michael and Shawn Rubiera and has recorded rapid revenue growth in recent years. Its revenue climbed to $447.8 million in 2025 from less than $3 million in 2021.

ALSO READ | Royal Chain IPO: Jewellery Maker Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Public Issue; High Debt Repayment Among Key Risks

The company was acquired last year by private equity firm Olympus Partners from LFM Capital.

Accelevation produces hardware and physical infrastructure for high-density computing and AI data centres. The company has benefited from rising demand for data centre infrastructure as businesses and hyperscale cloud providers expand their computing capacity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.