Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Irabaki Prefecture With Magnitude of 5.8 To 6.0

A strong earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 to 6.0 has hit Japan's Irabaki prefecture, according to the Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) on Tuesday. The earthquake reportedly hit at 19:46:33 Japan time. The agency issued an early warning regarding the same.

According to the EMSC LastQuake platform, which tracks earthquakes in real time, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 had hit about 20 km north of Kashiwa, Japan at 19:46:33; while an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 22 km northwest of Kashiwa at 19:46:32.

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An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occoured at the coast of Honshu, 18 km northeast of Saitama and 11 km northeast of Koshigaya, Japan at 19:46:34.

A stronger earthquake of magnitude 7.4 had been reported on April 20, along with a tsunami alert issued by the JMA. The tremors that hit at a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 occurred off the coast of Sanriku in northern Japan at around 4:53 pm (0753 GMT), at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6 miles) below the sea surface.

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Following the tremors, tsunami warnings were issued for regions inlcuding Iwate Prefecture, the central part of the Hokkaido Pacific coast, and the Aomori Prefecture Pacific coast. Residents were urged to immediately evacuate to higher ground or evacuation buildings and other higher and safer regions.

In a post on X, Japanese Prime Minister SanaeTakaichi said,"At around 4:53 p.m. today, an earthquake with its epicenter off the Sanriku coast occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 5 on the Japanese scale was observed in Aomori. In addition, tsunami warnings have been issued for Iwate Prefecture, the central part of the Hokkaido Pacific coast, and the Aomori Prefecture Pacific coast. Residents in areas where tsunami warnings have been issued should immediately evacuate to higher ground or evacuation buildings and other higher, safer locations."

(This is a developing story.)

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