South Korean President To Visit India After 8 Years, To Meet PM Modi For Strategic Talks

In a major push to deepen economic engagement with the Global South, South Korea's top conglomerates will join President Lee Jae-myung on a high-profile visit to India and Vietnam beginning Sunday, signalling a coordinated diplomatic and business outreach across key sectors.

According to The Korea Herald, the visit is expected to drive fresh investments and partnerships in semiconductors, automobiles, electronics and energy, with nearly 200 business executives likely to be part of each country's delegation.

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High-Stakes Diplomatic Outreach

President Lee's April 19-24 visit will mark his first official trip to both countries since taking office, and the first visit by a South Korean president to India in eight years. The India leg is being organised by the Federation of Korean Industries, while the Vietnam visit is coordinated by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Business forums are scheduled in India on Monday and in Vietnam on Tuesday, alongside meetings with senior government officials. President Lee's visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the strategic importance of bilateral ties.

He will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and a high-level delegation of ministers, officials and industry leaders. During the India visit (April 19-21), President Lee is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi focusing on trade, investment, shipbuilding, semiconductors, AI and emerging technologies.

He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to call on him. Official engagements include a luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister and a state banquet by the President.

Industry Heavyweights on Board

Top corporate leaders accompanying the visit include Lee Jae-yong of Samsung Electronics and Koo Kwang-mo, both of whom are expected to attend engagements in India and Vietnam. Samsung continues to leverage Vietnam as a major manufacturing base, while expanding its footprint in India's fast-growing consumer and production ecosystem.

LG, too, is scaling operations in both markets, with a third manufacturing plant underway in India and increased investments in Vietnam's automotive components and R&D space.

Chey Tae-won is expected to lead the Vietnam delegation, while SK will be represented in New Delhi by Lee Hyung-hee. Meanwhile, Chung Euisun is set to focus on India, highlighting its growing importance for the automaker.

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Strategic Focus: Supply Chains and Growth

Industry officials told The Korea Herald that the presence of top business leaders could translate into concrete follow-up investments and joint ventures, building on the “significant presence of Korean businesses” in both countries.

The visit is expected to reinforce India-South Korea ties, rooted in longstanding cultural links and shared democratic values, while expanding cooperation in next-generation sectors and resilient global supply chains.

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