US-Israel-Iran War News Updates Live: Trump, Iran Cite Progress In Talks As Uncertainty Hangs Over Strait

Iranian Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the enemy has failed in multiple objectives, including attempts to weaken Iran's air force and missile capabilities, destroy its navy, launch a ground offensive, and open the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that none of these goals was achieved, Press TV reported.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker also said that while some areas of understanding have been reached with the United States, there remain "major differences" on several issues, Al Jazeera reported.

"The enemy has not achieved its goals through issuing warnings and setting deadlines, and therefore, has begun sending messages through intermediaries," he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He added that Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow the US to meet its demands, while US President Donald Trump accepted it because "we were the victors on the battlefield", as per Al Jazeera. "Trump did not achieve his goal of changing the regime and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities, and Iran is not Venezuela," he added, Al Jazeera reported.