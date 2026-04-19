Trump Says Witkoff is Heading to Pakistan for Iran Talks

President Donald Trump said his special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Pakistan for talks with Iran on Tuesday, Fox reported.

The talks in Pakistan may last into Wednesday, Fox cited Trump as saying. Separately, the president said in a post on social media that his representatives "will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations."

The president also renewed threats made earlier this month to "knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran" if no deal is reached, predicting that "they'll come down fast, they'll come down easy."

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump Vows To End 'Iran Killing Machine' After 'Serious Violation' Of Ceasefire

The confirmation of the talks come a day after Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing the US blockade that remains in place, denting hopes the two sides can reach a peace deal.

ALSO READ: Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait Of Hormuz As Shipping Comes To A Standstill

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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