'No Right To Interfere': Iranian President Pezeshkian Rebukes Trump Over Nuclear Policy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly criticised the United States for attempting to curb Iran's nuclear programme, challenging the legitimacy of Washington's stance and asserting Tehran's sovereign rights.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the Iranian Student News Agency, Pezeshkian questioned the legal grounds behind US efforts to restrict Iran's access to nuclear technology, saying no credible justification had been offered.

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In a direct attack on US President Donald Trump, the Iranian leader said Washington was overstepping its authority. “Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights, but does not say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” he remarked.

The comments come amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington over the scope and oversight of Iran's nuclear activities. Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran would not bow to external pressure and maintained that its nuclear programme remains a matter of national sovereignty.

Despite the sharp rhetoric, diplomatic engagements between the two sides have made limited progress. Iranian officials have indicated that recent talks have narrowed some differences, though key disagreements persist, particularly over nuclear issues and the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US administration has also offered a cautious assessment of the talks. Trump described the discussions as “very good conversations” but warned against what he termed “blackmail” tactics linked to the crucial maritime route.

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The diplomatic uncertainty coincides with a fragile ceasefire in a wider regional conflict nearing expiry. The fighting, now in its eighth week, has claimed thousands of lives and expanded to include Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Rising instability has also rattled global energy markets, with oil prices surging following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a key corridor that historically handles nearly a fifth of global oil shipments.

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