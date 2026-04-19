Indian Tanker Clears Hormuz As Two Vessels Turn Back After Firing

An Indian-flagged crude tanker safely transited the Strait of Hormuz even as two other vessels were forced to turn back after being fired at, prompting New Delhi to raise concerns with Iran over the safety of merchant shipping.

Crude oil tanker Desh Garima, with 31 Indian seafarers onboard, crossed the strategic waterway on April 18 and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 22, according to an update released by the government on developments in West Asia.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) tanker is the 10th India-flagged vessel to have crossed the strait since early March.

In contrast, very large crude carrier Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav reported a firing incident while transiting the strait in the past 24 hours and returned to the Persian Gulf.

No injuries were reported among the crew.

MarineTraffic data showed oil tankers Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor also reversing course near the chokepoint, taking the number of India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf to 14.

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India's foreign secretary summoned Iran's ambassador in New Delhi to convey "deep concern" over the incident and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and mariners.

He urged Tehran to relay India's position to its authorities and to resume facilitating India-bound vessels through the route at the earliest.

"The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in yesterday by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier yesterday involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners," the update said.

Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, "Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," it said.

The situation, it said, "continues to be closely monitored in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and relevant stakeholders. All Indian seafarers are safe."

State-run SCI owns Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, while Sanmar Herald is operated by Sanmar Shipping and Jag Arnav by Great Eastern Shipping Company.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a tanker reported being approached by two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats and fired upon about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.

This may have prompted the turning back of Indian vessels.

According to shipping monitor TankerTrackers.com, two India-flagged ships, including a supertanker carrying Iraqi crude, were forced to turn back after coming under fire.

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The disruptions come as scores of commercial vessels and thousands of seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf since the outbreak of the West Asia war on February 28, which has sharply curtailed movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz handles about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, making it one of the world's most critical energy arteries. Iran's ability to disrupt traffic through the narrow passage has emerged as a key lever in the conflict.

The halt in transit has driven up energy prices, triggered supply shortages in parts of the world, and forced some countries to ration fuel, underscoring the global impact of the standoff.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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