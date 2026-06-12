No Cars In Mumbai's BKC On Friday: Commuters Appealed To Join Weekly Public Transport Day

Mumbai may witness increased use of public transport on Friday as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and World Resources Institute India have launched the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative. The initiative encourages employees in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to use public transport every Friday starting June 12. The pilot project aims to reduce traffic congestion and promote sustainable commuting in one of the city's busiest commercial hubs.

Under the initiative, office-goers will be encouraged to travel by Mumbai's local trains, Metro network, buses and shared mobility services. The focus is on convincing people to avoid the use of private vehicles in a bid to lower vehicle emissions and reduce dependence on personal transport.

“On Friday, #BKCMovesTogether. In a first-of-its-kind initiative MMRDA along with WRI has launched a Weekly Public Transport Day to be observed every Friday,” MMRDA shared social media posts ahead of the occasion.

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Speaking about this voluntary initiative, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, explained that such initiatives are a small change but can bring incremental benefits. "So far, we have received good response from many offices here. I have also appealed to MMRDA employees to take part in the initiative…," he said in a video on Instagram.

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On social media platform X, MMDRA encouraged commuters to use the Mumbai One App to travel across the city with ease. "From route planning to seamless commuting, your next journey is just a tap away. Take the Metro. Hop on a bus. Walk the last mile. However you choose to move, every journey counts…," it said on Thursday.

However, some employees have noted that Fridays often involve post-work social plans, making private vehicles a preferred option for convenience.

Replying to MMDRA's post, many people also argued that public transport infrastructure should be strengthened if the authorities wish greater participation in such initiatives.

“First make public transport clean, safe and hygienic. Let people experience the world-class level of public transport, only then will they accept it. Otherwise why should the people use substandard services?” a user posted on X.

Few others noted that Mumbai One App still needs many software upgrades to function properly.

"The app also lacks very basic features. For every metro line there is a separate link. Why can't it be integrated?" a user posted.

However, many people also seemed enthusiastic about the move, noting that they are looking forward to joining the trend.

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