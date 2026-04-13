Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? FBI Offers $10,000 Reward For Info On Indian Woman Missing Since 2019

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday once again announced a reward of up to $10,000 (approximately ₹9.39 lakh) for information that could help locate or determine the fate of Mayushi Bhagat, an Indian student who disappeared from New Jersey in 2019.

Bhagat was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, as she left her apartment in Jersey City. According to investigators, she was wearing colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt at the time. Her family reported her missing on May 1, two days after she was last seen.

The FBI's Newark Field Office, working alongside the Jersey City Police Department, has renewed its public appeal for information in the case, which remains unsolved more than six years later.

“The #FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the location or recovery of Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible. She was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her Jersey City, NJ apartment,” the agency said in a post on X.

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Bhagat was added to the FBI's “Missing Persons” list in July 2022, with her case featuring under the “Kidnappings/Missing Persons” category on the agency's Most Wanted webpage.

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat moved to the United States in 2016 on an F-1 student visa. At the time of her disappearance, she was studying at the New York Institute of Technology. Investigators note that she is fluent in English, Hindi, and Urdu, and had known connections in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

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The FBI describes Bhagat as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts or circumstances surrounding her disappearance to contact the FBI or local law enforcement. Individuals providing credible information leading to her location or recovery may be eligible for the reward.

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