Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash In Ras Tanura Kills All 14 On Board

A helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco went down in Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing all 14 people who were on board, according to reports.

All the people killed in the crash, which happened on Sunday morning at 6 a.m., were citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Jazeera reported, citing Saudi state media. Ras Tanura is home to the Middle East's largest oil refinery, which is run by Aramco.

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The report said authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the crash, and that SPA conveyed condolences to the victims' families.

The Saudi ministry of energy expressed its condolences to the families of the people killed in the crash.

“The ministry of energy extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased, praying that Almighty God grants them mercy and forgiveness and accepts them among the martyrs. Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return,” the ministry said in a statement carried by SPA.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

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