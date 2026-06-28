India Deepens Indian Ocean Outreach With 19 New Agreements In Seychelles

India and Seychelles on Sunday unveiled 19 agreements and initiatives to broaden cooperation in areas, including defence, maritime security, digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

The agreement highlights India's expanding partnership with the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago, with a focus on strengthening security ties, improving connectivity and advancing development and capacity-building initiatives, news agency PTI reported, citing the Ministry of External Affairs.

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The outcomes include an extradition treaty, an agreement on peaceful cooperation in outer space, a pact to promote UPI-based digital payments in Seychelles and an umbrella line of credit agreement with the Export-Import Bank of India.

The two sides also agreed to begin preliminary work for a new Seychelles National Hospital.

India announced the gifting of a fast patrol vessel to Seychelles, along with the handover of 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. The refit of Coast Guard vessel PS Zoroaster was also completed, while a Dornier aircraft was upgraded with a glass cockpit.

As part of development assistance, India handed over six ambulances, 500 tonnes of rice and 8,500 tonnes of cement to Seychelles. The two countries also launched a commemorative logo marking 50 years of diplomatic ties.

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Further agreements covered affordable Indian medicines under the Jan Aushadhi scheme, diplomatic training, agriculture research, seafarer certification and cooperation in space exploration.

The announcements came during Modi's three-day state visit to Seychelles, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The prime minister will attend Seychelles' National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

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