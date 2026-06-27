PM Modi Hands Over 'Made In India' Patrol Vessel PS LESPWAR To Seychelles Coast Guard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, where he handed over a 'Made in India' fast patrol vessel to their coast guard, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening the archipelagic nation's maritime security capabilities.

"The transfer of the Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard marks another important milestone in the growing India-Seychelles partnership in defence and maritime security," Modi posted on X.

He further said, "It is also the latest in a series of capability-building initiatives that reflect India's steadfast commitment to supporting the security priorities of Seychelles."

During this visit, Modi will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

Upon arrival at the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation.

The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

“Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations,” Modi posted on X after landing.

He was greeted with dance performances, among them one group performed a dance from Kutch.

A large number of people from the Indian diaspora had gathered outside the Seychelles International Airport as Modi walked out. Many of them could be seen waving Indian flags, as the prime minister had short interactions with several of them.

“The Indian community in Seychelles accorded a very warm welcome this evening,” Modi said in another post on X.

“Their deep affection for India and enduring contribution to Seychelles' progress are truly admirable. The Indian diaspora has long served as a vibrant bridge between our two nations, strengthening people-to-people ties and enriching our shared journey,” he said.

Modi also visited a giant tortoise enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Herminie and later joined him in a tree plantation ceremony, highlighting the two countries' shared commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

The office of the President of Seychelles called it “a symbolic gesture of environmental cooperation and friendship”.

Later in the day, Modi and Herminie participated in a handover ceremony the fast patrol vessel at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria.

He also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which would further contribute to Seychelles' development and security, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, which added in a post on X: "Together as partners. Stronger as one."

PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015, while President Herminie visited India earlier this year.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi on Saturday, Modi said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the “Vision MAHASAGAR” – which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions – and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

The two sides are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," Modi said before departure.

The prime minister will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

The office of the President of Seychelles said in a statement: “Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the longstanding friendship and enduring partnership between Seychelles and India, which have enjoyed diplomatic relations since Seychelles attained Independence in 1976.”

It further said the leaders are expected to hold bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“Over the past five decades, the two countries have continued to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime security, defence, healthcare, education, capacity building, climate resilience, sustainable development and the blue economy,” it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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