Iran Declares 30-Day Oversight Of Strait of Hormuz; Warns Against External Intervention

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remains under Tehran' "total oversight and management" during the next 30 days, asserting that Iran holds full responsibility for the waterway's operations.

Speaking during a visit to Iraq, Araghchi briefed his Iraqi counterpart on the latest developments following what he described as the “war imposed on Iran” and discussed progress related to a memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi said the full operational capacity of the key maritime route would be restored once all obstacles were removed, adding that Tehran was working towards reopening the waterway's complete capacity. "The responsibility rests with the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is no other party or state involved in this matter," he said, according to the report.

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The Iranian foreign minister also warned against any unilateral action or outside intervention, saying such moves could worsen the situation and delay the restoration of normal operations in the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical energy transit routes, with a significant share of global oil and gas shipments passing through it.

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Any disruption in the strait has the potential to impact international energy markets and raise concerns over regional security. Araghchi's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region and ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Tehran and Washington.

Earlier, the United States launched strikes on Iranian targets after Tehran carried out an attack on a commercial vessel, marking a fresh escalation in tensions between the two sides. In retaliation, Iran targeted locations associated with US forces, intensifying the confrontation despite the existence of a fragile peace arrangement.

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