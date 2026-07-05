A Call To Moscow: Trump Offers To Broker Peace Deal Between Putin-Zelenskyy To End Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump held a nearly 90 minute phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 4, 2026, offering to assist in brokering a peace agreement between Putin and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signalling a renewed diplomatic effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the Kremlin, Trump reiterated that the United States is prepared to help find a negotiated settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump exprssed his willingness to work toward a rapid end to the fighting, help overcome the current deadlock in negotiations, and continue diplomatic efforts through US envoys. Trump made this offer in the context of his participation next week at the NATO summit in Turkey.

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Trump reportedly said that his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are prepared to continue mediation efforts and could travel to Moscow again for further negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he also spoke to Trump. Zelenskyy describe the conversation as 'very good.'

He said that they discussed the latest battlefield situation and ways to end the war. Zelenskyy said that there is a 'real prospect' of ending the war if there is sufficient American commitment. He stressed that American resolve will play a crucial role in any successful peace process and thanked the United States for its continued support for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The two conversations highlighted the stark differences that continue to divide Moscow and Kyiv. During the call with Trump, Putin reportedly claimed that Russia still prefers a political and diplomatic resolution, but only on terms consistent with Moscow's long standing demands.

He claimed that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian authorities swiftly rejected the assertion, insisting that the city remains under Ukrainian control and described the Russian claims as innacurate. This highlighted the continuing information battle between the two sides.

The conversations came just days before the NATO Summit in Turkey, where Ukrain is expected to be a major topic. The international community will be watching closely to see whether the renewed diplomatic contacts can translate into concrete progress towards ending Europe's longest running conflict in decades.

As reported by Reuters, the Russia-Ukraine war has continued for more than four years. Previous U.S. backed mediation efforts have struggled to produce a lasting ceasefire. Russia insists that any settlement must reflect its territorial and security demands, while Ukraine maintains that its sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

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