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Russia-UK Tensions Rise As 'Warning Shot' Fired At Yacht In English Channel

Incident involving Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich comes amid heightened tensions and increased scrutiny of Russian maritime activity in the English Channel.

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Russia-UK Tensions Rise As 'Warning Shot' Fired At Yacht In English Channel
The incident is understood to have taken place around 11:40 a.m. local time between the Isle of Wight and the Normandy coast.
(Reprsentative image/Wikimedia Commons)

A Russian warship reportedly fired a warning shot at a yacht that approached it in the English Channel on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The incident is understood to have taken place around 11:40 a.m. local time between the Isle of Wight and the Normandy coast, involving the Russian Navy frigate Admiral Grigorovich. 

There has been no injuries or damage reported so far. However, the incident has generated renewed tension in the region between Russia and Western countries. 

It also follows a recent operation in which UK authorities boarded the sanctioned Russian shadow-fleet tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel.

(This is a developing story)

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