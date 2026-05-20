Russia Offers Mediation In Escalating US-Iran Tensions Amid Nuclear Standoff

Russia has offered to "extend a helping hand" and facilitate negotiations between the United States and Iran if requested, but has no intention of forcing its involvement, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

In an interview with the country's TASS state news agency, Ryabkov emphasised Moscow is ready to step in to help resolve the ongoing standoff, noting that both Washington and Tehran are well aware of Russia's position. "Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance in resolving this conflict, which is well known to its parties," Ryabkov said, "At the same time, we have never imposed and do not intend to impose our services. But in the event of an appropriate request, we will extend a helping hand," he added.

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Tensions are at a critical peak following US-led strikes on Iran that began in February. US President Donald Trump has issued ultimatums for a nuclear deal, while Iran continues to prepare for potential escalation. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Trump asserted Iran wants to make a deal “so badly” and claimed that the ongoing conflict would end “very quickly.”

Trump also downplayed energy market anxieties, stating there was “so much oil out there” and predicting that prices were set to “come plummeting down” in the coming period due to abundant supply. However, according to a report by Al Jazeera, Iran views the threatening rhetoric from Trump as unacceptable.

Highlighting the military pushback, the commander of the central headquarters of the Iranian army issued a direct warning to Washington. “We warned America and its allies not to commit another strategic mistake and miscalculation,” the commander stated.

While Iran has been receiving intelligence from 'Liana', a constellation of Russian spy satellites designed to track American carrier strike groups and warships, according to Pavel Luzin, a senior fellow with the US-based Jamestown Foundation, who disclosed the details to Al Jazeera.

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