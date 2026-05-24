Russia Fired Oreshnik Missile at Ukraine as Part of Barrage

|Kyiv came under a massive Russian drone and missile barrage early on Sunday that included an Oreshnik ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, hours after he and the US embassy warned of an imminent strike.
Russia's defense ministry confirmed the use of the medium-range, hypersonic Oreshnik in a statement on Telegram. The projectile was previously used in November and January.
In all, Kremlin forces fired 90 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and several other major cities, Ukraine's Air Force said in a statement. The Oreshnik missile targeting the city of Bila Tserkva, a regional center south of Kyiv, Zelenskyy said. The Air Force said it shot down 55 of the missiles and 549 drones, while another 19 missiles likely didn't reach their targets.
At least two people were killed in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Another two people died in the wider capital region, the local governor, Mykola Kalashnyk, said on Telegram. Zelenskyy said at least 83 people were injured, and Kyiv was the main target of the attack.
"It is important that this doesn't remain without consequences for Russia," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram. "We need solutions from the United States of America, and from Europe, and from others."
Authorities in the capital said missile debris fell in at least three city districts, and that residential buildings, vehicles and a warehouse were damaged in the attack.
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Air raid sirens also sounded in several other regions of Ukraine, local authorities reported.
Ukraine's Air Defense issued a ballistic missile and drone strike alert, asking civilians to seek shelter, while NATO scrambled jets in Poland.
Authorities in the capital said missile debris fell in at least three city districts, and that residential buildings, vehicles and a warehouse were damaged in the attack.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Russia Fired Oreshnik Missile at Ukraine as Part of Barrage
Authorities in the capital said missile debris fell in at least three city districts, and that residential buildings, vehicles and a warehouse were damaged in the attack.
Russia's defense ministry confirmed the use of the medium-range, hypersonic Oreshnik in a statement on Telegram.(Photo: Bloomberg News)