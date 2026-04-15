'Respect Iran's Right Over Hormuz', Says China After Trump Claims Xi Supports Blockade

China on Wednesday called for respecting Iran's sovereignty and legitimate rights over the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump claimed that Xi Jinping supported the American blockade on Iranian ports.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing supports maintaining the momentum of ceasefire efforts and peace talks, which he said serve the interests of the Iranian people and meet the expectations of countries in the region and the wider international community.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

“The current situation has reached a critical stage between war and peace, with a window for peace opening,” Wang said, according to Xinhua.

Also Read: 'China Very Happy': Trump Claims Xi Backing US Move To Permanently Open Hormuz

He called for respect for and safeguarding of Iran's sovereignty, security and legitimate rights as a country located along the Strait of Hormuz.

Wang also stressed the need to ensure the freedom and safety of international navigation through the waterway.

“It is a shared call of the international community to strive to restore normal navigation through the strait,” he said.

According to Xinhua, Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in talks between Iran and the United States and said Tehran remains willing to pursue a rational and practical solution through dialogue.

Araghchi also thanked China for its role in helping reduce tensions in the region and said Tehran expects Beijing to continue playing a constructive role in promoting peace and ending the conflict.

For his part, Wang said China would continue supporting Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, national dignity and security.

Also Read: Iran Threatens To Block Gulf, Red Sea Trade Routes If US Naval Blockade Persists

He added that Xi had put forward a four-point proposal to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and said Beijing was ready to continue working toward de-escalation and long-term regional stability.

Earlier US President Donald Trump said China was “very happy” with his decision to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that he was “doing it for them” and the rest of the world. He added that the situation would not recur and claimed that China had agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran," Trump said through a post on Truth Social.

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