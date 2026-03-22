Qatar Airways Refund Requests May Take Longer — Check Eligibility, Timelines & More

Qatar Airways on Sunday said refund requests may take longer than usual in view of the continued flight disruptions due to the raging conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Qatar Airways wrote, "Please note that due to current circumstances, refund requests may take longer than usual. Our teams remain fully committed to processing and resolving all requests as quickly as possible."

Please note that due to current circumstances, refund requests may take longer than usual. Our teams remain fully committed to processing and resolving all requests as quickly as possible.



Eligibility

Customers with confirmed bookings and a travel date between 28 February and 30… pic.twitter.com/kPfsOlcM9d — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 22, 2026

Eligibility

Customers with confirmed bookings and a travel date between Feb. 28 and April 30, 2026 are eligible for a refund or date change.

Refund Timelines

Refunds requested to the original payment method may take up to 28 working days.

The airline has asked customers to check their email after submitting the request to track their refund status.

Important information

Refunds are issued for the unused value of your ticket.

Add-ons, such as preferred seats, will be refunded separately.

ALSO READ: Helicopter Crashes in Persian Gulf, Qatar Confirms Six People Killed

The advisory comes as several airlines operating in and through Middle East continue to adjust schedules due to airspace restrictions, rerouted flights, and heightened operational challenges. These disruptions have affected thousands of passengers, leading to cancellations, delays, and increased demand for refunds and rebookings across the region.

Qatar Airways urged customers to rely on its official website and communication channels for the latest updates and assured passengers that efforts are ongoing to minimise inconvenience during the period of disruption.

It should be noted that Qatar is also among the airspaces in the region that India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid. Indian airlines can operate flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia airspaces subject to certain conditions, the regulator said.

ALSO READ: DGCA Flags Saudi Arabia, Oman Airspaces As High-Risk; Sets Conditions For Indian Flights

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