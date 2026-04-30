Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Hopes Persist In 2026 Amid Backing From Pakistan, Israel

US President Donald Trump will keep his hopes alive for winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026, as leaders from Israel, Pakistan, and Cambodia have declared their support for his bid, citing his contributions to diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Trump is anticipated to be one of the 2026 prize nominees, according to Reuters, as his name has been submitted by multiple nations.

According to the news agency, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has received 287 nominations this year. This represents a broad field of candidates for the esteemed award, comprising 208 individuals and 79 organisations.

The committee's new secretary, Kristian Berg Harpviken, who assumed office in January 2025, expressed surprise at how much the nominations changed annually.

"Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from year to year on the list," Harpviken commented.

"The Peace Prize is even more important in a period like the one we're living in," he added, highlighting the prize's significance in the modern era.

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According to Norwegian legislator Lars Haltbrekken, he nominated Greenlandic-Danish parliamentarian Aaja Chemnitz and US Senator Lisa Murkowski for their efforts to promote stability in the Arctic.

"Together they have worked relentlessly to build trust and to secure a peaceful development of the Arctic region over many years," Haltbrekken stated.

Additionally, reports state the nominees include Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize are generally kept officially hidden for decades. On October 9, the committee will announce the winner after reviewing the applicants. The award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10.

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