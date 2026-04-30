'Fix His Broken Country': Trump Targets German Chancellor After Iran War Remarks

US President Donald Trump on Thursday sharpened his criticism of Germany's leadership, calling on the country's chancellor to prioritise domestic challenges and step up efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump took aim at Berlin's approach to the conflict, while also flagging concerns over immigration and energy policy.

He suggested German Chancellor should focus more on resolving issues at home rather than engaging in broader geopolitical debates.

“The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place!” Trump wrote.

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The remarks come after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz struck a critical note on Washington's approach to the Iran conflict.

Merz said earlier this week that Iran's leadership was humiliating the United States, pointing to failed diplomatic engagements and questioning the effectiveness of US strategy.

According to Reuters, Merz also raised concerns over the lack of a clear US exit plan in the Iran war, comments that reflect widening differences between Washington and its European NATO allies, particularly as tensions persist over Ukraine, energy security and broader regional stability.

Amid the escalating war of words, BBC reported that the US is reviewing the possibility of scaling back its troop presence in Germany.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post late Wednesday that a decision on troop levels would be taken over the next short period of time.

The United States currently maintains a substantial military footprint in Germany, with more than 36,000 active-duty personnel stationed across bases in the country as of December last year.

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