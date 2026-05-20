Powerful 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Japan's Kagoshima: What We Know

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture in early hours on Wednesday.

There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake's epicentre was located off Okinawa's main island, striking at a depth of 50 kilometres at 11:46 a.m. local time. The strongest shaking — a strong 5 on the shindo scale — was recorded in Kagoshima's Yoron town, The Japan Times reported.

Japan's shindo scale measures ground intensity at specific locations rather than overall seismic energy, with strong 5 representing shaking severe enough to make it difficult to remain standing and capable of toppling unsecured furniture and objects, the report further said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency, which monitors seismic activity across the archipelago, issued no tsunami advisory following the event — a relief given the region's proximity to open ocean. Authorities continue to monitor for any aftershock activity.

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The earthquake arrives during an already heightened period of seismic awareness across Japan.

Japan experiences tremors — both minor and major — almost every day, making it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, sitting on the "Ring of Fire," where several tectonic plates converge. Nearly 20% of global earthquakes measuring 6.0 or higher occur in Japan.

The country has been particularly vigilant since a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off its northern coast in April, prompting tsunami warnings for waves of up to 3 metres. That event renewed public attention to Japan's earthquake preparedness infrastructure.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties from Wednesday's Kagoshima quake have emerged. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the situation remains under observation.

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