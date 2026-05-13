Rubio Trolling Dictators? US Secy Of State Seen In Maduro's Arrest Outfit On Flight Enroute China

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio triggered a social media frenzy after swapping his trademark formal suit for a gray Nike Tech tracksuit aboard Air Force One during President Donald Trump's trip to China.

Online users quickly linked the outfit to the now-viral look associated with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, with some joking that Rubio appeared to be “trolling dictators” by wearing what social media dubbed the “Maduro arrest outfit.”

Images shared on X by White House communications director Steven Cheung showed Rubio dressed in a gray fleece tracksuit during President Donald Trump's visit to China, where US officials are expected to hold discussions on trade and national security issues.

The casual outfit quickly drew comparisons to the internet's so-called “Venezuela Nike Tech” meme, which gained traction earlier this year after images of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro wearing a similar tracksuit circulated online.

Social media users flooded X with jokes after the images surfaced. “Is Marco going to be the DJ for the flight?” one user wrote alongside an edited image showing Rubio behind a DJ console. Another viral post labeled him “Nicolás Maduro as Marco Rubio,” while another user joked, “Okay — did I miss one of Marco Rubio's new jobs? Sportswear model?”

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Others dubbed the look “the Maduro fit,” with some users questioning the relaxed attire aboard Air Force One.

Rubio has emerged as an unlikely recurring meme figure in recent weeks. Earlier this month, White House videos showed the secretary of state DJing at a family wedding while wearing headphones behind a mixing booth.

According to Fox News, Nike Tech fleece tracksuits have surged in online popularity in recent months, partly fuelled by the viral Maduro images that turned the minimalist sportswear style into a political meme trend.

Rubio's off-duty appearance aboard Air Force One offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of senior US officials during travel, and quickly became another social media talking point.

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