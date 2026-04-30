Pakistani Fuel Tanker Attempts Hormuz Exit Amid Gulf Gridlock

A Pakistani tanker carrying a cargo of diesel from Kuwait appeared to be making an outbound transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a rare event in the blockaded waterway.

The Khairpur commenced its journey Thursday morning along the Tehran-approved northern route near Qeshm and Larak islands after repeatedly turning back from previous attempts in recent days, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Now veering south toward the final exit of the passage, the vessel is broadcasting Karachi as its destination with an expected arrival on May 4.

The Khairpur was one of the tankers that managed to enter the Persian Gulf on April 12, just as peace negotiations between the US and Iran broke down in Islamabad. The tanker later loaded about 511,000 barrels of diesel at Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi port, according to data from intelligence firm Kpler.

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This transit represents a rare exception for traffic through the strait, which has dwindled to only a handful of Iran-linked vessels currently navigating.

Tracking ship movements through the waterway has become more challenging since the start of the war, with some vessels switching off the beacons that transmit their location, or electronic interference potentially falsifying the position of a ship.

The tanker is listed as being operated by Pakistan based Khairpur Shipping Private Ltd. Attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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