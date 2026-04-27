'Pakistan Not Suitable Intermediary, Lacks Credibility': Iran MP Amid Stalled US Talks

A senior Iranian leader has questioned Pakistan's ability to act as a neutral mediator in the ongoing negotiations with the United States.

In a post on X, Ebrahim Rezaei, Spokesperson of Iran's National Security, has raised concerns over Pakistan's credibility.

Rezaei said that Pakistan, while a “good friend and neighbour” of Iran, is not a suitable intermediary due to their lack of impartiality. He alleged that Pakistan tends to align with the interests of US President Donald Trump.

پاکستان دوست و همسایه خوب ماست اما واسطه مناسبی جهت مذاکرات نیست و اعتبار لازم را برای واسطه‌گری ندارد. آنها همیشه مصلحت ترامپ را در نظر می‌گیرند و برخلاف میل آمریکایی‌ها حرفی نمی‌زنند بطور مثال حاضر نیستند به دنیا بگویند که آمریکا ابتدا پیشنهاد پاکستان را پذیرفت اما بعد زیر حرفش… — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) April 26, 2026

“Pakistan is a good friend and neighbor of ours, but it is not a suitable intermediary for negotiations and lacks the necessary credibility for mediation. They always take Trump's interests into account and do not say a word against the Americans' wishes,” he posted on Sunday.

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Citing specific examples, Rezaei said that Pakistan did not speak about the US backing down on the ceasefire proposal linked to Lebanon.

“They do not say that the Americans had commitments regarding the issue of Lebanon or the blocked assets but failed to fulfill them. A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side,” he said.

His comments followed after Iran had accused the US of violating the earlier reached ceasefire proposal over the Feb. 28 strikes. This ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan, following which the two sides met in Islamabad two weeks ago for high-stakes talks but failed to reach any resolution.

But even before the talks began, Iran accused Israel and the US of violating the agreement as the strikes on Lebanon had not stopped despite the ceasefire. While the US claimed that Lebanon was not a part of the ceasefire deal, Iran maintained that these continued strikes undermined trust between the two sides.

In a formal statement, Iran had said that its "deep historical distrust" of Washington had been reinforced by repeated violations of commitments.

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