Who Was Jaspal Rana? Indian Shooting Legend And Manu Bhaker's Coach Passes Away At 49

Jaspal Rana, one of India's most celebrated shooting coaches and a former Asian Games champion, died on Friday at Delhi's Max Hospital at the age of 49. He had been admitted after suffering cardiac distress during an international tournament and while travelling back to India.

Sources confirmed to NDTV that Rana had recently undergone stent surgery to clear a cardiac blockage and had been considered stable before his condition deteriorated.

His brother Subash Rana told the media that Jaspal had first experienced chest pain and discomfort during the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, which he initially mistook for acidity and did not act on immediately.

"The discomfort returned during the journey back to India, prompting immediate medical attention upon his arrival in Delhi," Subash said. A second stent procedure had been planned for the coming days when news of his death emerged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Jaspal Rana Ji.

"His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration," said PM in a post on X.

He added that his thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief.

Who Was Jaspal Rana?

Rana was widely regarded as one of the finest pistol shooters India has ever produced and, in his later years, one of its most influential coaches.

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He is perhaps best known in recent times as the man behind the rise of Manu Bhaker — it was under his guidance that Bhaker won two medals for India at the Paris Olympic Games, becoming one of the country's standout performers at the Games.

As a competitor, Rana dominated Indian and international shooting across more than a decade. He is among the most decorated Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games history, winning medals across four editions — 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006. His finest hour as a competitor came at the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where he claimed three gold medals and equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event.

His arrival on the global stage had come much earlier, at just 18 years old, he won a gold medal at the 1994 Milan World Championship in the junior category, setting a world record in the process.

Rana is survived by his family. His death marks a profound loss for Indian shooting, which he served both as a champion athlete and a coach who shaped the next generation.

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