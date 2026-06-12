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IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Jump 7% In Trade - What's Fueling The Rally?

IndiGo shares advanced 3.88% intraday to Rs 4,677 apiece, while SpiceJet shares rose around 7% to Rs 12.19 per share.

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IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Jump 7% In Trade - What's Fueling The Rally?
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  • Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet shares surged on June 12 after Brent crude fell to $86 a barrel
  • US President Trump hinted at a possible peace deal with Iran easing geopolitical tensions
  • IndiGo shares rose 3.88% intraday to Rs 4,677 per share on the day of the update
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Shares of Indigo's parent, Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet surged on Friday, June 12 after global crude oil prices fell below $90 a barrel. This comes after US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible peace deal with Iran, easing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

IndiGo shares advanced 3.88% intraday to Rs 4,677 apiece, while SpiceJet rose 6.95% to Rs 12.19 per share. These shares were trading 3.47% and 4.6% higher by 10:07 am, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.80%.

On Friday, oil prices dropped after US President Donald Trump said a peace agreement with Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend, raising hopes that disruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies may ease. Brent crude fell to $88 a barrel after ending the previous session at a two-month low. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $85 a barrel.

The current dip in global crude oil prices come as Trump halted fresh military action against Iran and indicating that a diplomatic breakthrough was imminent. Speaking at the White House, Trump said a deal could be signed in Europe as early as this weekend and claimed Iran's leadership had agreed to its broad contours, though he acknowledged that negotiations were not yet complete.

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