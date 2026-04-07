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Pakistan Grants Over 2,800 Visas To Indian Pilgrims For Baisakhi

Pakistan grants 2,800+ visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi visit, signalling push for religious outreach and cross-border harmony

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Pakistan Grants Over 2,800 Visas To Indian Pilgrims For Baisakhi
The annual pilgrimage, timed with Baisakhi celebrations, holds deep religious importance for Sikhs.
Photo: PTI/File Photo

In a key move ahead of Baisakhi 2026, Pakistan has issued over 2,800 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims, permitting visits to prominent religious sites from April 10 to 19.

According to an official statement from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the pilgrims will travel to prominent Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, said, "We wish the pilgrims a fulfilling and spiritually rewarding stay in Pakistan."

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He highlighted the broader significance of the visit, adding, "This visit is an affirmation of Pakistan's abiding commitment to promote interreligious and intercultural harmony and understanding."

Warraich also highlighted Pakistan's role in preserving religious heritage, stating, "As a proud custodian of numerous places of worship, Pakistan will continue to advance universal ideals of tolerance, goodwill and mutual respect."

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The annual pilgrimage, timed with Baisakhi celebrations, holds deep religious importance for Sikhs, drawing devotees from across India to historic gurdwaras associated with the life of Guru Nanak and other Sikh Gurus.

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