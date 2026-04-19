Pakistan Foreign Ministesr Dar Discusses Need For Continued Dialogue With Iranian Counterpart

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday discussed the need for “continued dialogue and engagement” with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Speaking with Araghchi over telephone, Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, discussed the prevailing tension between the US and Iran and efforts being made by Pakistan to resolve the difference, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The talks came as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan last week aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.

Dar said that dialogue was essential for addressing the West Asia conflict.

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He“emphasized the need for continued dialogue and engagement as essential to resolving the current issues as soon as possible for promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond,” it said.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and also concurred on a phone call between the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, later on Sunday.

In another development, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in a telephonic conversation with Dar appreciated efforts by Pakistan for a ceasefire and peace between the US and Iran.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, the FO said.

Both counterparts appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan–Poland relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They also held an in-depth exchange of views on regional and global issues.

“DPM/FM Sikorski commended Pakistan's efforts in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States, and appreciated Pakistan's continued commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace and stability,” it said.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 22.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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