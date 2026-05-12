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Pakistan: Eight Killed, 35 Injured After Explosive-Laden Vehicle Explodes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A suicide bomber killed eight, including two security officials, and injured 35 in northwest Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

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Pakistan: Eight Killed, 35 Injured After Explosive-Laden Vehicle Explodes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Local residents examine damage at the site of a bomb explosion at a market in Sarai Norag in Lakki Marwat, a district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Photo: PTI

At least eight people, including two security officials, were killed and 35 others were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in the Lakki Marwat district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A District Police official said the suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden three-wheeler auto rickshaw at the Phattak Chowk in Naurang Bazar.

Two traffic police personnel and a woman were among the eight people killed, officials said, adding that 35 others were injured and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sarai Naurang for treatment. Several people who were said to be in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar for further medical care.

An emergency was declared at the hospitals and all medical staff were called. Ambulances and teams were dispatched to the site for relief work, said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shahdab Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi took note of the blast and directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. "We stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time, and the provincial government will extend all possible support to them,” he said.
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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