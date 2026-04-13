OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Targeted Again: Gunfire Reported At Russian Hill Home In San Francisco

Sam Altman's Russian Hill residence was made a target for attack a second time, as per recent reports which stated that an assailaint fired a gun at the house from a vehicle on Sunday.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects, Amanda Tom, aged 25, Muhamad Tarik Hussein, aged 23, under charges of "negligent discharge."

Police reports said that a Honda sedan circled Altman's mansion twice, with the suspect from the passenger seat shooting a firearm at 1:40 a.m. from the window at the house. The report cited security footage and the mansion's security guards' testimonies.

The CCTV footage captured the vehicle's license plate, which was then used to track it down. Law enforcement took the vehicle in as evidence and arrested Tom and Hussein soon after. The police recovered three firearms from the suspects.

ALSO READ | Sam Altman Breaks Silence After Attack At San Francisco Home, Links It To AI Anxiety

This is the second such attack on the OpenAI CEO after a molotov cocktail was thrown into his residence on Friday at 3:40 a.m.

Security personnell put out the fire at the exterior gate, after the suspect fled the scene on foot. OpenAI later stated that the same person threatened to burn down their headquarters in San Francisco.

"The individual is in custody, and we're assisting law enforcement with their investigation,” Open AI's spokesperson said.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, a 20-year old man from Texas, according to local reports. Moreno-Gama was apprehended on charges of suspicion of attempted murder, arson and possession or manufacture of an incendiary device, among others.

Altman posted a blog entry addressing the incident and included a photo of his husband and their child.

“Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Man Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Altman's Home

Altman also spoke about the anxieties caused by AI proliferation as well as his past clashes with board members.

“A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology. This is quite valid, and we welcome good-faith criticism and debate,” he wrote.

“I empathize with anti-technology sentiments and clearly technology isn't always good for everyone, But overall, I believe technological progress can make the future unbelievably good, for your family and mine," he added.

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