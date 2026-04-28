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OPEC's Revolving Door: UAE Exit Leaves The Largest Hole Yet In Oil Bloc

UAE's exit removes a major, disciplined producer from the group, potentially creating a larger gap in both output coordination and internal consensus.

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OPEC's Revolving Door: UAE Exit Leaves The Largest Hole Yet In Oil Bloc
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The decision by the United Arab Emirates to exit OPEC and its allied grouping OPEC+ marks one of the most significant shifts in the global oil order in recent years, coming at a time when energy markets are already under strain from geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

The UAE's exit will take effect from May 1, adding fresh uncertainty to an already volatile oil market shaped by the ongoing Iran conflict and broader supply concerns.

While OPEC has seen multiple exits over the decades, the UAE's departure stands out due to its scale and influence. Producing around 3.5 million barrels per day (mbpd), the UAE accounts for roughly 4% of global oil supply and about 12% of OPEC's output, making it the second-largest producer in the group after Saudi Arabia.

More importantly, the UAE has historically been among the most compliant members when it comes to adhering to OPEC's production quotas. Its exit could therefore weaken the bloc's ability to enforce coordinated supply cuts—one of its most critical tools for stabilising oil prices.

The move also comes at a time when the UAE has been aggressively investing to expand its production capacity to 5 mbpd by 2027, signalling a strategic shift towards maximising output rather than adhering to cartel-imposed limits.

OPEC's history shows that member churn is not new. Countries such as Ecuador, Gabon, Indonesia, Qatar, and Angola have all exited the bloc at various points, often due to disagreements over quotas, shifting national priorities, or strategic realignments. However, most of these departures involved smaller producers or countries with different energy focuses—such as Qatar pivoting towards natural gas.

CountryExit DateNotes
EcuadorDecember 1992Rejoined in 2007
GabonJanuary 1995Rejoined in 2016
Indonesia2008/2016Suspended twice
QatarJan 1, 2019Focus on gas
EcuadorJan 1, 2020Final exit
AngolaJan 1, 2024Quota dispute
UAEMay 1, 2026Strategic shift

In contrast, the UAE's exit removes a major, disciplined producer from the group, potentially creating a larger gap in both output coordination and internal consensus.

The timing of the exit could amplify its impact. Global oil markets are currently grappling with heightened volatility, driven by geopolitical risks, supply chain disruptions, and rising energy demand. In such an environment, OPEC's cohesion becomes even more critical to maintaining price stability.

A weakened OPEC could lead to more fragmented production strategies among member nations, increasing the risk of price swings. It may also reduce the influence of Saudi Arabia, which has long acted as the bloc's de facto leader and swing producer.

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