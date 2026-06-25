'Only Exports Trash Talks': Iran's Ghalibaf Denies Claim Of Using Frozen Funds To Buy US Agri Items

Iran's Speaker of the Parliament Mohamed Ghalibaf denied claims that Iran will be buying agricultural products exclusively from the US using their unfrozen assets, in an 'X' post on Thursday.

The Iranian official framed the US as an unreliable country to hold relations with, saying that it fostered "decades of mistrust" while also calling out US President Donald Trump for "trash talks".

"The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks," Ghalibaf said.

This is in reference to a post made by Trump on his social media platform 'Truth Social' where he stated that Iran's unfrozen assets released by the US will be placed into an escrow that wil be used for the exclusive purchase of agricultural, food and medical supplies from the US.

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"The money and/or sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers," Trump wrote.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, denied these claims.

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