One Of Asia's Richest Cities Is Choking On Haze Ahead Of Its Biggest F1 Weekend. Here's What's Happening

Singapore, one of the world's wealthiest financial hubs, has emerged as the world's most polluted city as smoke from fires in neighbouring Indonesia blankets the city-state in toxic haze, raising concerns ahead of a packed weekend of international events and the Formula One Grand Prix.

CNN citing Swiss air quality monitor IQAi reported that air quality in Singapore reached the very unhealthy category on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 216. Singapore topped IQAir's global ranking of the most polluted cities this week, with Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, occupying the second spot.

The thick haze has obscured the city-state's iconic skyline, reducing landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands and surrounding skyscrapers to faint silhouettes.

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The pollution comes as Singapore prepares to host major international gatherings and the high-profile Formula One night race, an event that draws thousands of visitors and features performances by international artists, including Janet Jackson and The Killers.

The haze is largely linked to seasonal fires in Indonesia, where extensive peatlands are cleared and drained for commercial plantations, including those producing palm oil. The practice contributes to recurring air pollution across Southeast Asia during Indonesia's dry season.

This year, the prospect of an unusually strong El Niño has raised concerns about hotter and drier conditions that could intensify fires and prolong the pollution episode.

Singapore's National Environment Agency said in an update on Thursday that moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern and central Sumatra, as well as West Kalimantan in Indonesia, were drifting towards Singapore. The agency warned that the haze could persist under prevailing southeasterly or southerly winds, CNN reported.

Singapore, home to around 6.21 million people and an economy with annual GDP exceeding $650 billion, has faced recurring episodes of cross-border haze for years. Neighbouring Malaysia has also been affected, with its education ministry ordering school closures across several states as pollution worsened.

CNN reported that the deteriorating air quality has raised questions about outdoor activities planned around the Formula One weekend. The sport's governing body, the FIA, said on Thursday that entertainment events could potentially be affected, although the race itself was not expected to be impacted.

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Race organiser Singapore GP told CNN on Friday that there were currently no plans to modify entertainment activities.

The Singapore Grand Prix has faced similar conditions in the past, with the 2015 and 2019 races taking place amid thick haze. The Singapore Tourism Board said action plans were in place, depending on the intensity of the pollution.

Drivers have also played down immediate concerns. Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, who cycled more than 400 kilometres from Malaysia to Singapore this week, told Reuters that conditions were not yet particularly extreme, although he acknowledged that the air quality was not good.

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