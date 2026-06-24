Oman Announces New IMO-Supported Shipping Corridor In Hormuz

In order to ensure safer navigation through one of the world's most critical shipping routes, Oman has announced the creation of a temporary maritime transit corridor in the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the International Maritime Organization.

Oman said the decision was driven by its "responsibilities" towards the Strait of Hormuz, recognising its vital role in the global economy while reaffirming its commitment to international law and ensuring freedom of navigation.

In a statement, posted on X, Oman said, “The Sultanate of Oman based on its responsibilities toward the Strait of Hormuz, and its importance to the global economy, and in accordance to its continued commitment to the international law and the law of the sea to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait without imposing any tolls...”

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The initiative follows recent diplomatic efforts and understandings reached between the United States and Iran, according to the statement. Oman said it worked with the IMO to provide vessels with the option of using a temporary maritime corridor, with the route defined by coordinates announced by the IMO and Omani authorities.

The statement added, “Ships willing to transit must coordinate with IMO.”

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The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, is a key global maritime chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil, refined petroleum products and liquefied natural gas shipments pass.

The temporary corridor is intended to facilitate the movement of vessels while supporting compliance with international maritime regulations and maintaining freedom of navigation without additional transit charges.

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