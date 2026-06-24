What Is Golden Dome? US Successfully Tests Defence System; Hegseth Credits 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced that the first milestone test of Golden Dome for America had achieved "full mission success," calling it a major step forward for the Trump administration's flagship missile defence initiative.

"Today, the first milestone test of Golden Dome for America (GDA) was a full mission success — and I was honored to witness it firsthand," Hegseth wrote on X.

He said "cutting edge directed energy was harnessed" and that the Dynamic Defense Autonomous Defeat (DDAD) system had "flawlessly and autonomously cued, targeted, and eliminated a multitude of incoming threats," adding that the test "dynamically defeated every threat" on schedule.

Hegseth said he personally watched "elite warfighters integrate with next-generation technology to stop incoming drones and cruise missiles dead in their tracks."

He credited both established and newer defence contractors, saying, "Traditional Primes and emerging Primes are competing, collaborating, and winning—delivering on President Trump's priority," and noted that the milestone "was only made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill—giving us the funding to deliver on the ultimate shield to protect America."

What Is Golden Dome?

Golden Dome is a planned multi-layer missile defence system intended to detect and destroy ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles before launch or during flight.

Trump signed an executive order in January 2025 directing the Pentagon to submit a plan for what was initially called "Iron Dome for America," modelled on Israel's short-range system before being expanded into a far more ambitious, Earth-encompassing shield comparable to Ronald Reagan's 1983 Strategic Defense Initiative.

The system envisions a constellation of thousands of satellites equipped with sensors and interceptors, representing the first US space-based weapons placed in orbit.

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The Price Tag And The Funding Link

Cost estimates for the programme vary widely, ranging from $185 billion according to the White House to as much as $1.2 trillion per the Congressional Budget Office, and even $3.6 trillion by some independent estimates.

Congress directed $24.4 billion toward the programme through the 2025 reconciliation law, popularly known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with a further $13 billion allocated for fiscal year 2026.

The Reagan Comparison

Hegseth invoked the legacy of the Strategic Defense Initiative directly, writing, "President Trump is making President Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) vision a reality. With Golden Dome, the War Department will defend our homeland more powerfully than ever before. Golden Dome is real, powerful, and on track."

ALSO READ: Pentagon Says US Has No Shield Against Hypersonic Missiles As Golden Dome Cost Hits $185 Billion

Scrutiny Over Testing And Transparency

The test comes amid scrutiny from independent defence analysts. Despite assertions that Golden Dome would be fully operational on an accelerated timeline, the Pentagon's own implementation plan has reportedly suggested that only a demonstration under ideal conditions is expected by the end of 2028.

Hegseth has separately moved to limit the Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, the body responsible for independently testing and evaluating defence systems.

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