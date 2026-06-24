'Made My Job More Difficult': Trump Attacks Senate Over Iran Vote, Says He Had Country On The Ropes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the Senate after it passed a resolution seeking to limit his war powers over Iran, claiming the vote had undermined ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

"So, I have Iran on the 'ropes,' ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"And the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn't like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy," he added.

"Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, 'what does that all mean?' These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done! President DJT," he further wrote in the post.

The Senate voted 50-48 on Tuesday to pass the resolution calling on Trump to halt military action against Iran or seek congressional approval before any further strikes, after it had already cleared the House earlier in June.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy crossed party lines to back the measure, while Democrat John Fetterman voted against it.

ALSO READ: Trump Suffers Another Blow, Senate Passes Resolution To End US Military Action Against Iran

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN Americans had paid the price for what he called "Trump's historic blunder in Iran," predicting it would be remembered as "one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made."

A White House official reportedly dismissed the vote, arguing the resolution "has no significance" and blaming its passage on Republican absences, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been unwell.

The official added that concurrent resolutions "do not go to the president and have no force of law," CNN reported.

The vote comes as the terms of the Iran deal remain governed by a Memorandum of Understanding Trump signed last week, which started a 60-day clock for both sides to negotiate a broader agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Iran 'Smart' And 'Reasonable', But Warns US Could Finish Job In A Week

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.