Trump Suffers Another Blow, Senate Passes Resolution To End US Military Action Against Iran

The US Senate has approved a war powers resolution aimed at halting American military involvement in the conflict with Iran, marking the first time such a measure has passed both chambers of Congress. The Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 in favour of the resolution, with four Republican senators joining Democrats in a rare bipartisan challenge to President Donald Trump's war policy.

The measure requires the administration to obtain explicit congressional authorisation before continuing military operations against Iran. It directs the president to withdraw US armed forces from hostilities unless Congress formally approves military action through a declaration of war or specific authorisation.

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Rand Paul of Kentucky broke with their party to support the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to oppose the measure, voting alongside most Republicans.

The resolution had already cleared the House of Representatives on June 3 in a 215-208 vote, making it the first Iran-related war powers resolution to successfully pass both the House and Senate. Supporters argue the legislation reasserts Congress's constitutional authority over decisions to enter or continue military conflicts, while critics contend it could weaken the president's ability to respond to national security threats and conduct foreign policy.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 24

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the administration's military campaign, describing it as a costly and destabilising mistake. Opponents of the resolution, however, warned that congressional intervention could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts and peace negotiations involving Iran.

Despite its passage, the resolution faces an uncertain future. The White House has signalled strong opposition, and President Trump is widely expected to veto the measure. Nevertheless, the vote underscores growing bipartisan concern over the legal basis, costs and consequences of continued US military engagement in Iran.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.