'Not A Lunatic Rant': Iran's Araghchi Says Israel's Only Interest Is Permanent War

Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticised remarks by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing the Israeli government of pursuing a strategy of "permanent war" after the minister called for devastating retaliation against Lebanon.

The exchange followed the killing of four Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, prompting Ben Gvir to post a strongly worded message on X demanding an escalated military response.

"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!" Ben Gvir wrote.

"With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit," he added. "Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and restraint—you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror."

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Responding on X, Abbas Araghchi condemned the comments and said they reflected a broader pattern within Israel's leadership.

"This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It's a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime," Araghchi said.

"The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to all of humanity. It threatens all humans. Its only interest is permanent war," he added.

The latest war of words comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and growing concerns that further escalation could widen the regional conflict.

According to Al-Jazeeram Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon continued after a ceasefire was reported to have come into effect at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), with local reports indicating at least 12 air strikes and ongoing artillery shelling across multiple locations.

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According to local accounts, the first strike was reported in Kfar Reman at 4 p.m., coinciding with the start of the ceasefire. Additional strikes followed within minutes, targeting Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Sir, the Nabatieh-Zibdin-Choukin area, Jabal al-Rafie, al-Rayhan, Adshit and Masir Habboush.

Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Sir were among the hardest-hit locations, with both areas reportedly struck multiple times after the ceasefire took effect.

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