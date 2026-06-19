'Lebanon Must Burn': Israel's Ben Gvir As IDF Reports Four Soldiers Killed In Combat Against Hezbollah

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for a far harsher response against Lebanon after the Israeli military announced that four soldiers were killed in combat with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, Ben Gvir said, “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn.”

The far-right minister argued that Israel should prioritise the security of its citizens and military personnel above all other considerations.

“With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit,” he wrote.

“Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration.”

Ben Gvir also criticised what he described as restrained military responses, saying, “Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and restraint—you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror.”

The comments came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that four soldiers were killed “in combat” when their tank was struck during an operation near Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

The military identified one of the fatalities as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, commander of the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.

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Separately, the IDF alleged fresh ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, saying an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon severely injured an Israeli reserve officer and lightly wounded three reserve non-commissioned officers and another NCO.

“ANOTHER BLATANT CEASEFIRE VIOLATION,” the IDF said in a post on X. “This incident follows numerous blatant ceasefire violations by Hezbollah. Just last night, 4 IDF soldiers fell in combat against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.”

“Hezbollah has showed time and time again: it is not committed to the ceasefire, but to causing instability in the region,” the military added.

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The developments come days after US and Iranian leaders signed a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the Iran conflict. Under the framework of the provisional deal, both sides and allied groups are expected to suspend military activities, including operations linked to Lebanon.

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