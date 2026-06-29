'No Palestinian State Will Arise': Netanyahu Vows To Build 'Broad National Govt’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he intends to form a "broad national government" after this year's election, laying out a set of principles he said would form its foundation, including a rejection of Palestinian statehood.

"Israel needs a broad national government — and this is the government I will form," Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

He said the country needed a government that could "unite most of the people around a clear, responsible, and national path" after years of external threats and internal divisions.

Netanyahu listed four foundational principles for the proposed government: that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, that it will defend itself by its own forces, that it will pursue economic, energy and armament independence, and that "no Palestinian state will arise between the sea and the Jordan."

"Whoever accepts these principles is invited to join," he wrote, adding that the effort was not meant "to exclude, to disqualify personally, to deepen the rift" but to "heal" and "unite" the country.

Netanyahu acknowledged Israel still faced "remnants of the Iranian axis," heavy security challenges, and what he called "historic opportunities for peace in the region — in Lebanon and in other places." He said internal unity was a prerequisite to addressing those threats and opportunities.

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He framed the upcoming vote as a choice between "a broad national government under my leadership" or "a narrow left-wing government that will be dependent on the Arab parties."

The post comes ahead of Israel's election, scheduled for this October, and follows remarks Netanyahu made at a press conference, where he argued that the war had shifted public opinion against Palestinian statehood and that broader consensus now existed on the issue than is reflected in the Knesset.

He also pointed to this week's Lebanon-Israel framework agreement, which he has called a "historic accomplishment," as evidence of his government's recent gains.

Political analysts have characterised the "broad national government" pitch as an attempt to court center-right and moderate Likud voters ahead of a challenge from Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, rather than a genuine bid for cross-bloc partnerships.

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