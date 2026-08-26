No More Strikes On Iran? US Changes Track, To Turn To Sanctions, Says Report

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told several foreign counterparts in recent days that "for the time being" the United States is not expected to launch fresh strikes against Iran, shifting its focus instead towards economic pressure and other measures short of military action.

Axios, citing a US official and a second source with knowledge of the matter, reported that Rubio conveyed the message in phone calls to ministers from several allied countries, telling them Washington's priority is now the sanctions initiative announced by the Treasury Department this week.

The official said Rubio made clear that while the US was not planning a return to major combat operations, he did not rule out strikes if Iran attacked first.

According to the report, Rubio outlined the Trump administration's current Iran policy as avoiding military action for now, increasing economic pressure through a naval blockade and fresh sanctions, and moving as much oil as possible through the Strait of Hormuz into global markets.

A second US official reportedly indicated this approach is likely to hold at least until after the midterm elections, after which a renewed military campaign could return to consideration.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott was quoted as saying, "The Iranian economy is in free fall and the regime's military has been decimated," adding that Washington is "cutting off every financial lifeline the regime has remaining."

He said President Donald Trump has been clear that Iran cannot be allowed a nuclear weapon and would use the tools necessary to ensure that.

ALSO READ: 'Canada Is Learning': Iran Says Staying 'Obedient' To US Will Trample International Laws

US officials told Axios that clearing mines from most of the Strait of Hormuz marked a watershed, sharply reducing Tehran's leverage over global energy markets.

"The Iranians have lost control over the strait. Now the US controls it," one official said, noting that almost no tankers had been seen at Iran's Kharg Island export hub in the past fortnight.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, held talks in Tehran on Sunday, with Saudi-affiliated broadcaster Al Arabiya saying he had spoken to Trump beforehand and proposed a new plan. The White House did not deny the call but said no negotiations with Iran were currently scheduled.

ALSO READ: Iran, Oman Propose Temporary Hormuz Navigation Corridor, Plan Mine-Clearing Project

"Right now we are not negotiating with Iran. We are squeezing them," a US official said, adding that pressure "could drive the Iranians back to the table."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.