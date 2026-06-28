New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Revives Mayoral Pool Jump Tradition | Watch

New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani kicked off the official opening of its outdoor public pools for the summer on Sunday by reviving and participating in the mayor pool jump tradition on Sunday.

Mamdani is the only other mayor to take part in the obscure tradition after it was invented in 2003 by the then-Mayor Micheal Bloomberg. His successors Bill Be Blasio and Eric Adams opted to not participate in this custom, until it was revived by Mamdani.

The mayor umped into the Thomas Jefferson Pool in what he described as his "bathing suit" consisting of a three-piece dress suit complete with a beige tie and black socks. He was joined in this endeavour by other local residents to mark the official opening.

Micheal Bloomberg had chosen the Highbridge Pool to undertake the tradition during his tenure. The post also stated that the tradition was a celebration of 90 years of public swimming pools in New York City.

"New York's outdoor public pools open today. Luckily, I'm already in my swimsuit," Mamdani said in a video posted by his 'X' account.

Watch:

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Mamdani also shared a link for the official New York City government website address, which New Yorkers could use to find public pools in their immediate vicinity.

This development comes after the New York City Mayor passed a notable rent freeze for one million regulated apartments on Friday, one of the promises he had made during his campaign for the position.

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