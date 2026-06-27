Tapping A $270B Market: How Micromax-Phison JV Supercharges India's Memory Infrastructure

India's semiconductor ambitions have received a fresh boost with Micromax Informatics and Taiwan's Phison Electronics beginning local production of enterprise-grade solid-state drives (SSDs) through their joint venture, MiPhi Semiconductors. The development positions India to tap the $270 billion global NAND memory market while strengthening its domestic digital infrastructure.

Highlighting the milestone in a post on X, Sanjay Srivastava Strategic Advisor and Ex-CEO, Mahindra World City, Tata Group said only seven companies globally have the capability to manufacture enterprise-grade SSDs, with MiPhi becoming the first Indian brand to enter the elite segment. He said the venture marks a significant leap from smartphone assembly to high-value semiconductor manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

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According to Srivastava, the JV combines Phison's globally recognised microcontroller technology, the brain of memory, with Micromax's manufacturing base in Noida. He noted that memory sits at the top tier of the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain, making local production strategically important for India's push towards sovereign memory.

The JV, in which Micromax holds a 55% stake and Phison owns the remaining 45%, has already started manufacturing and selling enterprise SSDs. Citing company guidance, Srivastava said MiPhi expects to clock revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore in its first year and is planning an additional investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to expand capacity.

The former Mahindra Group official noted that this partnership allows an Indian JV brand to break into an "elite club", as only seven companies in the world can build enterprise-grade SSDs.

Earlier, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said enterprise SSDs are among the most complex memory products to manufacture. "Only seven companies in the world... make them. Phison has the technology, by virtue of which MiPhi has the technology. So, we design and manufacture our own enterprise SSD," he reportedly said.

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Sharma, according to reports, added that the company is in discussions with the government and intends to participate in the upcoming Semiconductor Incentive 2.0 scheme. He also pointed to India's growing storage needs, citing Andhra Pradesh's planned data centre capacity as an example of the expanding demand for advanced memory solutions.

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